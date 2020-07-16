KINGSPORT - Corkey Kelley Brown, 78, of Kingsport passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born on March 28, 1942, in Grassy Fork, TN and was the eldest of three children of Robert and Mamie Brown. He grew up in Kingsport and graduated from ETSU. Corkey retired from Holston Valley Hospital after a long career as a registered nurse.
Corkey loved his parents very much and cared for them until their passing. He was fun loving, especially when it came to fishing the North Fork of the Holston River with his brother and close friends. Corkey loved traveling as well as going to the beach. Corkey was a unique and interesting man who will be missed dearly by those who loved him.
Survivors include his adored children, Kelley Parker “K.P.” Brown of Kingsport and Rachel Elizabeth Brown of Knoxville; precious grandchildren, Ava LaFayette Brown and Winston Thomas Wells; brother, Mickey Russell Brown; sister, Doris Brown Early; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
