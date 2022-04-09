JOHNSON CITY - Cora “Tinky” Lee Miller, age 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, April 8, 2022.
A native and lifelong resident of Johnson City, Tinky was born September 16, 1943 to the late William Brownlow Higgins and Lena Grant. She and her husband, Terry, owned and operated Terry’s Apex for 15 years. She also worked at Boone Distributing for several years.
Tinky was a longtime member of East Pine Grove Park United Methodist Church and volunteer for God’s Corner.
Tinky touched so many lives and she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Tinky was preceded in death by her first husband, Lonnie Bell; grandsons, Jeffrey Bell and Luciano Bell; special grandmother, Geneva Guthrie; sister, Louise Davis; and stepson, Mark Miller.
Those left to cherish Tinky’s memory include her husband of 44 years, Terry Miller; children, Sandy Bell (and Sheila Littleton), Jeff Bell (and Lavada), and Winnie Byrd (and Bill); stepchildren, Tammy Furnas (and Bill) and Donnie Miller; grandchildren, Madison, Carter, Taylor, Shane, Jimmy, Blaze, Chevy, and Cecilia; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Charlotte, Brady, Bristol, Ella Grace, and Bryson; brothers, Wayne Grant (and Danette) and Mickey Grant (and Phyllis); sisters, Jenny Krzoska (and Lee) and Launa “Kitty” Bailey (and Dean); special nieces, Linda, Danielle, and Sarah; daughter-in-law, Kim Miller; brother-in-law, Dickie Davis; and many special friends from Douglas Lake.
Tinky’s family will receive friends from 10:30-12:30 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral will immediately follow the visitation, beginning at 12:30 pm, under the direction of Pastor Steven Brown and Pastor Nathan Jennings. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 pm at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Those planning to attend the graveside are asked to please meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm. Per the family’s request, guests are invited to wear Spring colors, especially her favorite colors of purple and teal.
Memorial contributions in Tinky’s honor are directed to East Pine Grove Park United Methodist Church (PO Box 1992, Johnson City, TN 37605).
