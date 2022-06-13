JONESBOROUGH - Cora Ann Casey Sutphin, 65, Jonesborough passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Erwin and was a daughter of the late Zack Casey and Mary Ethel Smith Hollifield. Cora attended Embreeville Freewill Baptist Church. She had worked at Jay Sweeney’s Auto Sales for over 22 years. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Casey; a sister, Kathy Hambrick; her loving step-father, Floyd Hollifield; a nephew, Jason Casey and a niece, Tammy Casey.
Cora Ann Sutphin, a wonderful, kind hearted, loving woman. She loved to spend time with her granddaughter and cook for the family. She loved her family, they were her pride and joy. Cora loved camping, going to the beach and really just loved to be on vacation. She loved grilling out to get everyone together, cross stitching, crocheting and shopping were her favorite past times. Cora loved to go to church and sing gospel music. She loved auctions and traveling. Cora was a lovely, caring, wonderful, kind-hearted, amazing woman and will be heavily missed.
Survivors include her partner-in-love of 33 years, Joe Hulse of Jonesborough; A son, Joey Sutphin and special friend, Katie Bowser; a granddaughter, Kenzie Sutphin of Jonesborough; a brother, James Casey of Jonesborough; two sisters, Mary Lou Estrada and husband, Lupe of Erwin and Sandra Barnett and husband, Tim of Johnson City; nieces and nephews, Linda Casey, J.J. Casey, Samantha Barry, Jeff Casey and Betty Cope; great nieces and nephews, Lindsey, Logan and Landon Barry, Taylor, Zack, Ezra, Leanna, Samuel, Jallen and Dawson Casey and Raelynn Clouse.
Funeral services for Cora will be conducted at 7:00 PM Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Rev. Calvin Lester and Rev. Conrad Goodman officiating. The family will receive friends form 5:00 PM until the service hour. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Bethesda Cemetery, Lamar Community, Jonesborough. Pallbearers will be J.J. Casey, Jeff Casey, Lupe Estrada, Brian Whetsell, Stevie Tolley, Tim Barnett, Toby Crain, Harvey Norton and Zach Casey. For those attending this service you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the nurses on the 5400 unit and 2600 unit of ICU at Johnson City Medical Center. You all were simply amazing and we are forever grateful for the care and compassion you provided.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Arrangements by Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City. 423-928-2245