JOHNSON CITY – Constance “Connie” Marie Goehner age 81 of Johnson City passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Connie was born on October 4, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN. She graduated from High School there and attended Saint Cloud State University. Connie spent many years in Rockville, MD where she was the head bank teller at one of the well-known banks and babysat many children after her bank job. She was baptized and was a very active member at the Church of Christ at Manor Woods in Rockville.
Connie and her deceased husband Jerry, moved to Johnson City a little over 10 years ago. Connie was a member of First Christian Church in Johnson City and actively participated in the Win-A-Kuple Sunday School Class. Connie enjoyed gardening, crocheting, shopping and spending time with her family and friends.
Connie was predeceased by her parents, brother Larry Anderson and husband, Jerry Goehner.
Left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Grace Goehner of Johnson City, granddaughter and her husband, Christine and Tom Harrison of Exeter, England, grandson and his wife, Matt and Casey Goehner of Kingsport, TN, and sisters Meredith and Gwen of Minneapolis, MN and brother Dale Anderson of California, sister-in-law and husband, Sharon and Larry Johnson of Perrysburg, OH, and many nieces and nephews.
A special word of thanks is also extended to the nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice Care of Elizabethton, TN for their compassion and kindness.
There was a beautiful Celebration of Life Service that was held on Saturday, November 13 at First Christian Church in Johnson City. Please continue to pray for the family during this time.