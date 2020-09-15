ELIZABETHTON - Connie Marie Worley Chesser, 70, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Samuel James & Gladys Grindstaff Worley. Connie was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was a retired employee of Dollar General. She loved to read and spend time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Kenneth Worley. Connie was a member of King Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years: Norman Chesser. Her Children: Norman Chesser, Jr and Companion April Helton and Jennifer Chesser and Companion Anthony Harris. Two Grandchildren: Makayla Harris and Landon Chesser. Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Lyons Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Hayes officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Friday will be: Norman Chesser, Jr., Anthony Harris, Andrew Worley, Ron Worley, Sam Worley and Aaron Chesser. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Doctors and Staff of the Johnson City Medical Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 12:20 p.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Chesser family.