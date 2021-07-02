ELIZABETHTON - Connie M. Keller, age 69, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at her residence. Connie was born in Hemet, California to the late Alvin and Esther Bagwell Morris.
Connie retired from the Carter County School System and was a member of Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church, where she enjoyed working with the Golden Group. Connie was also a member of the Watauga Historical Association.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ronnie Lee Keller; her children, Cassandra Salo, Brenna Richardson and husband Donnie, Rebecca Lavergne and husband Travis and Ronnie Keller, Jr.; her grandchildren, Tyler Salo, Bryce Richardson, JR Lavergne and McKenna Richardson; her great grandchildren, Ryder, Paislee and Madeline Richardson.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, July 4, 2021 in the Riverside Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
A service to celebrate the life of Connie M. Keller will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 5, 2021 in the Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Greer and Dr. James Richardson officiating.
The graveside service will follow on Monday in the Wilson Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Johnny Proffitte, Chris Proffitte, Travis Lavergne, JR Lavergne, Donnie Richardson, Tim Ashley and Jeff Guinn.
The family would like to especially thank the Amedysis Hospice team that served Connie and her family during their time of need. Also to the Watauga Valley Freewill Baptist Church family for their love and prayers.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com