ELIZABETHTON - Connie Carol Osborne, 70, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, passed away at home with her family at her side in Elizabethton, Tennessee, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Connie was born on March 15, 1951, in Banner Elk, North Carolina, to the late Clarence Theodore and Ella Hughes Miller.
Connie was a native of Banner Elk but had lived in the Gray, Tennessee area since 1974. She was a Methodist and a member of Gray United Methodist Church. She was previously employed by ITT North Electric, Mazers, and Ventech Manufacturing.
In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Miller, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Those left to cherish Connie’s memory include her son, David Lynn Jones & wife Amy Jones; daughter, Karen Renee Hughes & husband Don Hughes; sister, Opal Russell; brother, Richard Miller & wife Mary Miller; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Connie’s memory to the Humane Society of Johnson City.
Condolences can be sent to Connie’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
