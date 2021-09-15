2nd Timothy 4-7
“ I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
HAMPTON, TN - Conley Woodby, 89, Hampton, September 13, 2021 went home to be with his Lord, and be reunited with Mary Sue Woodby, his wife of 68 years, who preceded him in death, August 11, 2020. He was the son of the late Oscar & Lydia Miller Woodby. He was also preceded in death by his brothers: Hayes, Emmett and Clayton Woodby and sisters: Avanell Arnett and Aileen McKinney. Con was an avid bear hunter, he loved being in the woods with his friends. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.
Survivors include: Daughter: Katherine (David) Nidiffer, Sons: Bruce (Evelyn) Woodby, Terry Woodby, Jim Woodby and James Woodby. Grandchildren: Connie Rose, Cindy Nidiffer, Johnny Nidiffer, Julie Woodby, Priscilla Broyles, Bruce Conley Woodby, Jessica Woodby, Tiffany Woodby Josh Woodby and several great grandchildren. Siblings; Almagene Phillips, Dennis Woodby, Ken (Linda) Woodby, Van Woodby and Alvin (Sue) Woodby.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday in Memomrial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Terry Richardson officiating. Interment will follow in the Woodby Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the Grandsons. The family would like to express their gratitude for the excellent care that he was given by his granddaughter, Cindy Nidiffer and Bo Gobble. Also a very special thanks to Avalon Hospice and nurses Stephanie, Grace & Dawn, also special thanks to Reed Pharmacy. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Woodby family.