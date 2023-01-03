Conley Victor Oaks, 43, Unicoi passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He was a native of Johnson City but had lived most of his life in Unicoi. Conley was a son of the late Roger and Linda Ayers Oaks. Conley was a member of Buffalo Freewill Baptist Church in Unicoi. He loved watching Moonshiners on TV and loved all types of 18 Wheelers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his aunt, Jewell Fender and his uncles, Sammy Oaks, Fred Ayers, Rob Ayers and Raymond Ayers.
Survivors include his brother, Randall Oaks and his wife, Lisa of Johnson City; two nieces, Kecia Vance and husband, Willie and Kendall Oaks; a nephew, Ryan Oaks; a great-niece, Raelynn Vance; uncles, Kenneth Oaks and wife, Jane, Jerry Oaks and wife, Leisa, Ronnie Oaks and James Ayers and wife, Linda; two aunts, Kathy Clark and husband, Teddy and Ann Nightingale; special friends, Mark Cooper and Walter Burkett; also, several cousins.
A Memorial service for Conley will be conducted at 4:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023 at New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, Marbleton Road, Unicoi with Rev. Donnie Harris and Rev. Freddie Bennett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 PM until the service hour.
The family would like to thank all the members of the Unicoi Volunteer Fire Department for their friendship and kindness.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Oaks family. 423-928-2245