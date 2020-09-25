BUTLER, TN - Colt Allen Davis, 16 day old son of Kenneth & Sarah Garver Davis, Butler, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, September 24, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his Maternal Great Grandmother: Loretta Garver and his Paternal Great Grandmother: Katherine Davis. Survivors in addition to his parents include :Two Brothers: Rayden & Lucas Davis. His Maternal Grandparents: Darwin Garver & Step-Mother, Missy and Renee Blakely and Fiance Wayne Hamm, His Paternal Grandparents: Kimberly & Kenneth Ray Davis. His Maternal Great Grandparents: Phillip Garver and Harold & Idoma Garland, His Paternal Great Grandparents: James Darrell Crowe & Wife Ondrea.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Sunday, in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Ray Davis officiating. Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 in Butler Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Davis family