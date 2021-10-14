JONESBOROUGH - Colonel Carl E. Kincheloe (U.S. Army Retired), 87, of Jonesborough, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on October 9th, 2021.Carl was born in his family home (which still stands today) on Hillcrest Dr. in Johnson City on February 9th, 1934, to parents O.D. and Lola Good Kincheloe. The fifth of six children, his siblings include Marion Kincheloe, Betty Thomas, Louise Treadway, Mary Jane Patton, and Sam Kincheloe. After graduating from Science Hill High School in 1951, Carl helped to comprise one of the first classes of cadets at ETSU’s new ROTC program, while also serving as president of the Phi Sigma Kappa chapter. Following graduation from ETSU in August, 1955, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve. He entered active duty in February, 1956. On April 1st, Carl married the love of his life, Nancy A. Barnes of Johnson City, TN. For the following three decades (and beyond!), Carl’s military career would put the young couple and their five children on the journey of a lifetime! After their first duty station together at Fort McClellan, AL, Carl had assignments in Fort Bliss, TX; Thule, Greenland (unaccompanied); Redmond, WA; Fort Sill, OK (to attended Officer Advanced Course); Vicenza, Italy; Fort Campbell, KY; Fort Leavenworth, KS (for Command and General Staff College); Vietnam (1968-1969); and Washington, DC where he worked at the Pentagon. Carl was then selected for a battalion command at Fort Bliss TX; a district-recruiting command at Beckley, WV; and to attend the War College at Carlisle Barracks, PA, where he also earned a master’s degree in Public Administration from Shippensburg University. After that, it was back to Vicenza, Italy for a memorable tour as the Post Commander! Carl’s final duty station was a joint assignment as an inspector with the Defense Nuclear Agency at Kirtland AFB in Albuquerque, NM. Colonel Kincheloe retired from the Army on February 1st, 1985.Upon completion of his final assignment, Carl was awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal, the second highest non-combat related award in the U.S. Military. His other awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Army Commendation Medal (3 awards), National Defense Service Medal (2 awards), Army Service Ribbon, Army Overseas Service Ribbon (3 awards), Vietnam Service Medal (4 campaigns), Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Staff Service 1C Medal. After retirement Carl and Nancy did not stop traveling. From home, first in El Paso, TX, then Cloudcroft, NM, and later Jonesborough, TN, they traveled all over the world. Favorite locations included Germany, Italy, Greece, and Australia. While Carl was deployed to Vietnam, he was able to meet with Nancy for a brief R&R in Hawaii; after his retirement the Aloha State became one of his favorite places. For many years, the two would spend winter months in Hawaii and take extended trips to Europe at other times. Carl is survived by his wife Nancy; children April Borel, Victoria Zimmerman and husband Carl, Karyl Anne Kincheloe, Julia Johnson and husband Murphey, and John (Jay) Kincheloe and wife Cynthia; grandchildren Pierre Borel, Ira Henry, Lola Henry, John Henry, Chris Zimmerman, Marisa Zimmerman, Jake Zimmerman, Kyra Snook, Renard Kyle Barone, Clayton Barone, Deanna Delgado, Kathryn Kincheloe; and twelve great grandchildren, plus one on the way! Carl was preceded in passing by his parents O.D. and Lola; his siblings Marion, Betty, and Louise; and his son-in-law Dr. Terry Borel. Carl was a devoted Christian and a member of Boones Creek Christian Church. Carl lived a very full life and will be missed by many! His children, family, and friends would tell you that he was the kindest and most giving person you would ever meet. He walked the walk and enjoyed nothing more than helping others. The family is very thankful for the care given to Carl by Anita West and Amy Fletcher. Visitation will be at 5 pm with service at 6 pm on Sunday, October 17th, 2021, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home, 418 West College St., Jonesborough, TN. Graveside service will be held on Monday, October 18th, 2021, at 2 pm, at Mountain Home National Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. Memorial services will be conducted by David Clark and Dick Morris. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Daily Bread Community Kitchen, Recovery Soldiers Ministries, or the Salvation Army. Condolences may be sent to the Kincheloe family online at www.dillow-taylor.com. Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821