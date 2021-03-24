BRISTOL, TN - Colon Eugene Banks, 64, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home with special friend, Lisa Clark, in Bristol, Tennessee. On this day we lost a special brother and wonderful friend.
Colon was born on September 21, 1956 in Jacksonville, Florida, to the late David W. Banks and Ruby Pauline Kinley. He was a native of Jacksonville but lived his entire life in Tennessee.
Colon was of the Baptist faith, a truck driver by trade, and thoroughly enjoyed boating and motorcycle riding.
In addition to his parents, Colon was preceded in death by a brother, David L. Banks, and a sister Patricia D. Banks.
Those left to cherish Colon’s memory include his special friends, Lisa Clark and Wilma Clark; three sisters, Rita Snodgrass of Gray, Tennessee, Brenda Greer (Dean) of Gray, Tennessee, and Carolyn McCraken of Johnson City, Tennessee; two brothers, Larry J. Banks (Sandra) of Piney Flats, Tennessee and Danny Banks of Johnson City, Tennessee; he will also be missed by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
The family will announce a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to Colon’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
