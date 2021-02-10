Col. David Quincy Storie IV of Harker Heights, Texas died Monday, February 9, 2021 at the home of his son in Johnson City, Tennessee. Born July 26, 1934 in Chariton, Iowa, he was the son of the late Dr. David Quincy Storie III and Sally Bayless Storie.
Col. Storie was a 1958 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Dentistry and was a member of the Delta Sigma Delta Fraternity. He joined the Army after graduation and had a distinguished 30 -year career in the military. He completed a one- year general practice residency at Tripler General Hospital, Hawaii. In July of 1966, he completed a fixed prosthodontic residency at Fort Benning, Georgia. Known as an excellent clinician and teacher, Col. Storie taught fixed prosthodontics for the Army’s two-year General Practice Residency programs at Fort Hood, Texas, (two tours) and Fort Benning, Georgia. He published professional articles in the Journal of Prosthetic Dentistry, Journal of Academy of General Dentistry and Journal of the American Dental Association. In 1970, Col. Storie commanded 39th Medical Detachment KJ (Dental Services) in Vietnam. Their mission was to to provide dental care to troops on the front- line firebases. Col. Storie was awarded the Bronze Star, the Order of Military Medical Merit, the Legion of Merit, along with multiple Meritorious Service Medals. He was member of the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Crown and Bridge Prosthodontics. He loved spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and shooting. He loved scuba diving and achieved the rating of Dive master. He was an accomplished wood carver, gunsmith, and was known for his custom gunstock work.
Survivors include his two sons, Dr. David John Storie and wife, Nancy of Johnson City, Tennessee, and James Michael Storie and wife, Laurie of Snoqualmie, Washington. Six grandchildren, Dr. John Quincy Storie and wife Maggie, Diane Elizabeth, Alison Taylor, James Michael, Mackenzie Jo, and Madison Elizabeth Storie. Two great grandchildren, Tallon and Mason Gatch; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Lenz Fay of Hutchinson, Minnesota.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Elizabeth Houg Storie, preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be conducted at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Killeen, Texas at a later date.
The family would like to extend their special thanks to his wonderful caregivers, Kathy Hartley, Michelle True, Heather Leonard of Dominion Senior Living, Janice Tester, Joyce Bennett, Teresa Pickle, and Diana Hughes, and Caris Hospice.
