Cody Wayne Birchfield
Cody Wayne Birchfield, 34 , who was also known as a Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Nephew, Cousin, and Loyal Friend, has passed on to rejoice with his mother in Heaven. On February 18, 2022, the son of Mr. and Ms. Birchfield was called be with the Lord. Cody was born in Elizabethton, TN. on April 28, 1987. He was a graduate of Unaka High School and went on to be a Millwright working shutdown jobs all along the Southeastern United States. He was recently in between shutdowns, and working for Oliver Woodworking in Elizabethton, TN.
He was a simple man that loved the little things in life. He was a loving and caring man that would serve with small gestures of kindness to others, this was his best quality. Cody would be there to show support and help keep peoples' faith in humanity by giving kind words for guidance, a place to stay when there was nowhere to go, and food to eat when no one had none. He will always be remembered for his kindred spirit and unconditional love for his family.
This message is for my Son, Isaiah. I'm sorry my time on Earth was cut short, but know I loved you every minute of every day that I was alive. I will continue to look after you from Heaven, with your Mamaw Teresa. We are Angels now, and no one can keep us from you in Heavenly Spirit. You made me so proud the day you were born. You were a miracle baby who is destined for great things. I always want you to be happy wherever you are, whoever you are with and wherever life takes you. As your Father, I want you to be responsible and finish school. I know you will make good grades, because you are so smart. So keep doing a good job and always put God first in all that you do. I want you to make your dreams come true to be an Archeologist. I imagine that you will discover new artifacts that will tell great stories, and change history as we know it. I will always be your Guardian Angel watching over you and protecting you throughout the years to come. Please take the time to smile, laugh, and have fun. As you get older you will be in charge of your own happiness, and happiness is so very important to living your best life. If you need anything you just let your Aunt Carrie and Papaw Birchfield know. They will help you carry out your life goals, guide you in the right direction, because they love you very much. We have a huge family Isaiah. They all came together to help carry out my final wishes, and now I am resting in Heaven. I love you, Son. I want you to continue living life to the fullest. I'm just a prayer away. Love, Dad.
In addition to his three grandparents, Cody was preceded in death by his mother, Teresa.
Survivors include his son, Isaiah, father, sister, grandmother, nephews, several aunts, several uncles, several cousins, and several friends.
The Birchfield Family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Tetrick Funeral Home from 6pm to 7pm. At 7pm we will release lanterns to honor Codys' life and transistion of his soul into spiritual form.
In lieu of flowers, the Birchfield family has requested that donations be made in Cody's memory to a trust in his sister, Carrie’s name.
The Birchfield family would like to extend a special thank you to Carter County Sheriff's Department, Avery County Sheriff's Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for their couragous acts, time, and hard work to carry out Codys' final wishes to be able to rest in peace.
