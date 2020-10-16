On Thursday evening, October 15, 2020, Cobern Lee Harrison, loving husband, father and grandpa, passed away at the age of 84. Cobern was born on March 4, 1936 in Roan Mountain, Tennessee to the late Robert and Millie Jones Harrison.
On December 18, 1967, he married Betty Sue Kirkpatrick, together they raised one son, Gary Harrison. Cobern worked at Empire Furniture in Johnson City for 35 years. Cobern enjoyed playing guitar and hunting. He enjoyed photography, country music, watching sports, dabbling with technology, spending time with his grandkids and sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds. Cobern enjoyed helping his neighbors and talking to his dear friends and keeping up with politics on television. He held a special place in his heart for his property on Buck Mountain.
Cobern was preceded in death by his father and mother, Robert and Millie; a special niece, Katie Gardner and her baby, Gabe.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Gary and his wife Kelly; and two special grandkids (as he always called them), Jackson Lee and Kennedy Faye; a special nephew and special niece, Robert Harrison and Millie Gardner, whom he loved like his own kids; and a brother, Glen and wife Kate.
A open visitation for friends to sign the guest register book and pay their respects will be conducted from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain.
A graveside service to celebrate Cobern’s life and legacy will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, October 19, 2020 in the Markland Hill Cemetery (Buck Mountain) officiated by Mr. Drew Leonard. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain at 12:15 PM on Monday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Roan Mountain Church of Christ, 8466 Highway 19E, Roan Mountain, Tennessee 37687 in honor of Cobern.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Cobern and his family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home, Roan Mountain, Tennessee. Phone (423) 772-3298; obituary information line (423) 543-4917.