KINGSPORT - Coach Tom Pugh, 90, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born May 17, 1931, in Morristown, TN as the only child of James and Aznetta Pugh who are now deceased.
He graduated from Morristown High School in 1949. Tom played football there for Coach Petie Siler and was captain of the 1948 team. He played football at Carson-Newman College for Coach Sam (Frosty) Holt and T.J. Stafford. Tom earned letters as a Freshman and Sophmore. He graduated from Carson-Newman in 1954, with a B.A. Degree in Economics.
Following graduation from Carson-Newman he married the love of his life, Charlotte Smith. Tom served in the U.S. Army from September 20, 1954, until July 25, 1956. He served in Germany for eighteen months and obtained the rank of SP3.
Tom began his coaching career at Jefferson High School, Jefferson City, TN in 1956. His 1957, his football team there was undefeated during the regular season. He also coached at Fulton High School, Knoxville, TN, Elizabethton High School, Kingsport Dobyns-Bennett, E.T.S.U., and Sullivan Central. Tom served as an assistant coach when Dobyns-Bennett won the UPI State Championship in 1964, when D-B only yielded 31 points. He also served as Defensive Co-ordinator at Central High School in 1975, when Central won the Big 9 Championship yielding only 32 points in the regular season. In 1969, his football team beat Morristown East 14-13 and eventually East won the first TSSAA State Championship.
Tom was Big 6 “Coach of the Year” in 1978, and Big 10 “Coach of the Year” in 1981. He was inducted into the Morristown Sports Hall of Fame in 2009, and the National Football Hall of Fame in 2017. Tom received a Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee in Physical Education in 1962, and received 45 hours above the Master’s Degree from E.T.S.U. in 1977.
He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord in June of 1976, at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Conference in Black Mountain, NC. Tom was active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes while coaching at Central High School.
He was a former member of Tri-Cities Baptist Church where he served as an Elder and a member of First Baptist Church in Morristown, TN at the time of his death. Tom was also a member of Gideon’s International.
In 2004, he wrote and published a book about his high school coach, Pete Siler. The title of the book was Morristown High School’s Legendary Coach, Pete Siler.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Charlotte Pugh.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Steve Pugh and wife, Debbie, Mark Pugh and wife, Jill, John Pugh and wife, Teresa; grandchildren, Jonathan Pugh and wife, Lauren, Jennifer Noe and husband, Scott, Karissa Pressley and husband, Erik, Thomas Pugh, Joseph Pugh, Candice Pugh, Michael Pugh, Ethan Pugh and wife, Margaret, Daniel Pugh and wife, Jesse; great-grandchildren, Braeden, Knox, Layne, Hudson, Charlie, Liam and Elaina; several cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 6:00 pm with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
The family will also receive friends Monday, December 20, 2021, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Maye’s Mortuary in Morristown, TN.
Burial will follow at 12:30 pm at Jarnagin Cemetery in Morristown with Dr. Dean Haun officiating.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
