UNICOI - Clyde William Garland, 96, Unicoi, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Center on Aging and Health, Erwin. He was born September 10, 1924 in Mitchell County, North Carolina to the late T.L. & Mary Garland. Clyde had lived in Unicoi County for a number of years. He was a retired Millwright. Clyde loved camping, farming, fishing and his cattle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Helen Gouge Garland who passed away July 28, 2015, by three brothers: Lee, Fletcher and Claude Garland and a sister: Thelma Hoilman. He was a member of the Penecostal Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his sons: Michael E. (Melanie) Garland, Unicoi and Daniel R. Garland, Johnson City. His Sister-In-Law: Irene Garland, Bakersville, NC.. Several Nieces & Nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Roselawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Michael Peterson officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Tueday will be: Todd Davis, Seth Garland, Tim Queen, Tanner Queen, Mike Hubbard and Mark Hubbard. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Ann Hoilman, Bob Gouge and Paul Vance. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday. Due to the Covid-pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Garland family