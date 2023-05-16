ELIZABETHTON - Clyde Martin Bacon, age 93, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Clyde was born September 9, 1929, to the late Martin and Lula Price Bacon, in Sulphur Springs, Tennessee. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and then joined the Army. His career was spent as a machinist for Tennessee Valley Authority.

