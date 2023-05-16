ELIZABETHTON - Clyde Martin Bacon, age 93, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 15, 2023.
Clyde was born September 9, 1929, to the late Martin and Lula Price Bacon, in Sulphur Springs, Tennessee. He graduated from Sulphur Springs High School and then joined the Army. His career was spent as a machinist for Tennessee Valley Authority.
Clyde married the love of his life, Helen Louise Willis, on October 30, 1950, and together they raised their son, David. He was Southern Baptist.
Clyde was a longtime member of the Johnson City Masonic Lodge #486 and Order of the Eastern Star- Nolachuckey-Grand View Chapter #194. In his free time, he loved reading, going on walks, birdwatching, and watching racing. Clyde will most be remembered for being a friend to everyone, he will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; brother, James Bacon; and sister, Elsie Little.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, David (Judy) Bacon; granddaughters, Brandi (Timothy) Parsons, Kimberly (Charles) Ensor, and Katie (Joseph) Saylor; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Gabriel, Elijah, and Bishop Parsons and Reagan and Greyson Ensor; and several nieces and nephews, all who were very special to him.
Clyde’s family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Morris- Baker Funeral Home, with a funeral immediately following at 7:00 pm. A committal service will commence the following day, at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Those attending are asked to meet at Morris-Baker by 1:45 pm to go in procession to the cemetery.
Active pallbearers will include Timothy Parsons, Charles Ensor, Joseph Saylor, Reagan Ensor, Gabriel Parsons, and Michael Nugent.