Johnson City, TN – Clyde Lester Garland, Sr.” Poppy”, 74, of Johnson City, peacefully departed this life to join his Heavenly Father on April 2, 2023, at Franklin Woods Hospital with his family by his side after his courage and long battle with cancer. Clyde was born on April 10, 1948, to the late Harlow and Mae Taylor Garland in Washington County, TN.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, hunting, and riding around the neighborhood on his scooter. Clyde proudly defended his country during the Vietnam War from 1968-1972 serving in the United States Marine Corps. He was also a recipient of the Purple Heart during his service. Upon his honorable discharge as a Private First Class, he then continued to proudly serve his county by joining the Army National Guard for nearly 30 years.
Following his return from Vietnam, he worked at Klopman Mills as a Supply Manager and finally retired working at Mountain Home VA. Clyde was member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church. He showed immense love and kindness to everyone who met him. His humble and kind spirit was with him into his final days here on earth.
In addition to his parents, Clyde is preceded in death by his sister, Cleo McNabb; brothers-in-law, BJ Hensley, Delmer Story and Melvin Story; sister-in-law, Judy Stills; several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Linda Story Garland; children, Clyde (Crystal) Garland and Adam (Sarah) Garland; eight grandchildren, Clyde (Brianna) Garland, Ryan (Sierra) Wainscott, Savannah (Tyler) Brewster, Caitie Garland, Charlie (Mariah) Wainscott, Adam “AJ”, Oliver and Elliott Garland; nine great-grandchildren, Gabriel Garland, Patrick, and Griffin Taylor, Olivia Wainscott, Zaiden Brewster, Saige (Little Bit) Taylor, Elli Brewster, Ivagail Wainscott and soon arriving Baby Boy Wainscott; brothers, Samuel (Patty) Garland and Ralph (Sandy) Garland; sister, Peggy Hensley; brothers-in-law, Clyde (Patsy) Story and James (Nada) Story; sisters-in-law, Brenda (Paul) Bailey, Patty Artrip and MaryAnn (Tony) Lerma; special friends, Susie Casteel and Brenda Dugger; several special nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough, TN. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 PM, with Pastor Tommy Clark and Pastor Scott Hayes officiating.
Graveside services with full military honors will take place at 1:00 PM, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. The family will meet at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home by 12:30 PM, to go in procession. Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Franklin Woods Hospital especially nurses, Melinda Gouge, Heather Pease, and Pam Pennington. Dr. Diaz, and Dr. Brian Way for all the years of care and support he provided to Poppy.