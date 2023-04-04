1948-2023

Johnson City, TN – Clyde Lester Garland, Sr.” Poppy”, 74, of Johnson City, peacefully departed this life to join his Heavenly Father on April 2, 2023, at Franklin Woods Hospital with his family by his side after his courage and long battle with cancer. Clyde was born on April 10, 1948, to the late Harlow and Mae Taylor Garland in Washington County, TN.

