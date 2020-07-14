ERWIN - Clyde H. Tidwell, age 84, of Erwin, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Erwin Healthcare Center. A native of Caryville, TN, Clyde is a son of the late Joe Henry and Myrtle Mae (Kennedy) Tidwell. He worked as a carpenter until his retirement in 1998. In addition to his parents, Clyde is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Wilson and his sister, Mary Harper.
Clyde H. Tidwell leaves behind to cherish his memory: Wife of 63 years: Lillian E. (Moon) Tidwell; Sons: Bryan Tidwell and wife, Norma, David Tidwell and wife. Laura; Daughters: Brenda Moses and husband, Mike, Ruth Turner and husband, Craig, Dian Tidwell, Elaine Tidwell, Marie Tidwell; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; Family’s closest friend: Tammy Tucker; Sister: Barbara Overbay.
The family will attend a private funeral and graveside service.
“Daddy, we will see you again in Heaven one day.”
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin.