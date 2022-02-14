JOHNSON CITY - Clyde Edwin Roop, 72, Johnson City, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born May 16, 1949, in Carter County. He was retired from the Sanitation Department, City of Elizabethton. He was a son of the late Bertha Rebecca Roop Cable.
Survivors include his children: Susie (Jeremy) Rutledge, Johnson City and Raymond Roop, Greeneville. Two Grandchildren: Aiden Rutledge and Emma Rutledge. Three Sisters: Regina Cable, and Susie Combs both of Elizabethton and Lucy Swatzell, Johnson City and a niece Amy Harrell.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Garland Cemetery (Stoney Creek) with Dr. James Richardson officiating. Burial will follow the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends in the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of ICU, Johnson City Medical Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Roop family.