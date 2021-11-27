UNICOI - Clyde “Doug” Carver, 79, Unicoi, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Doug was born in Kingsport to the late Fred and Bessie Carver.
Doug retired from Kennametal after 38 years, where he was employed as a group leader in maintenance, then moved to the Wastewater Treatment facility. He made many friends through the years.
He attended Fellowship Freewill Baptist Church in Erwin and served at various churches during his life as choir director, Sunday School teacher and conducted Wednesday night prayer meetings. He was active in many church functions and took pride in serving the congregation. Doug loved sharing the good news about Jesus Christ with everyone. He really loved the fellowship with his brothers and sisters in the church and was very faithful in his service to God.
Doug enjoyed the outdoors very much, especially camping trips in the Great Smokey Mountains National Park, with his family. He also enjoyed going to the beach, fishing trips, walking through the forest, carving hiking sticks, carpentry, working in his garden, planting trees, farming and collecting old farm equipment. Doug especially loved collecting John Deere and Kubota tractors. Spending time with his family was important to him, as well as enjoying his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved his wife and family dearly.
In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by: four siblings, James, Judy, Grady and George; and one great grandson, Preston Price.
Survivors include: his beloved wife of 51 years, Hazel Tipton Carver; one daughter, Sondra Price and her husband Rick, of Elizabethton and one son, Alex Carver and his wife Renee, of Virginia; four siblings, Margie, Ben, Effie and Pauline; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Carver and Beulah Bryant; one brother-in-law, Harvey Bryant and his wife Beatrice; six grandchildren, Christopher Price and his wife Megan, Matthew Price, Kirk Price and his wife Haylee, Kassidy Carver, Levi Carver and Kinley Carver; four great grandchildren, Reagan, Sydney, Axel and Piper Price; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to the staff at Hillview Rehab and Caris Hospice for the care they gave Doug. Also, thank you to a very special friend, Tommy Hankel, for always being there for Doug.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 12:00 pm with Rev. Roger Laws officiating. Allan Foster will provide music. The family asks that those in attendance wear a mask. The committal service will immediately follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers include: Tommy Hankal, Bruce Randolph, Roy Lacy, Spencer Baumgardner, Terry Hamm and Kenneth Garland.
You may send flowers or make a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate
