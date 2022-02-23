Clyde Daniel Lewis Jr., Veteran of the United States Army, December 9, 1940-February 20, 2022, known as Danny to most people.
Danny was a ladies’ man, a rambler, gambler and pool shooter.
Danny was the oldest child of seven, born to Clyde and Marget Lewis of Harrisville, Mississippi.
Danny loved the women in his life, and they were numerous. He especially loved his daughters.
Cathy Lewis Bell of Unicoi, Tennessee, Darlene Lewis Parker (Gary) of Florence, Mississippi and last but not least, Dana Lewis Grindstaff (Mike) of Unicoi, Tennessee. He had a special place in his heart for the mother of his daughters, Mary Grace Mallory of Byram, Mississippi.
He adored his five grandchildren, Josh Guy (Misty), Shawn Guy (Ashley), Mary Ashley Martin (Michael), Zachary Grindstaff and Madison Grindstaff -Slagle (Keith). As well as his abundance of great grandchildren. He was a blessed man, with a full lap. Danny will also be leaving behind countless nieces and nephews that meant the world to him, as well as one living sibling Jack Lewis of Harrisville, Mississippi.
Danny was a man of many talents, from raising chickens and billygoats, to solar powering his home and one room barber shop. Danny worked many years for Grace Paint Company in Jackson, Mississippi. He was a Master Barber as one of his many trades. A lifelong Mason of The Masonic Lodge #336 of Harrisville, Mississippi, as well as a member of The Erwin Elks Lodge #1985 of Erwin, Tennessee.
Danny could often be found at the Clinchfield Senior Center in Erwin, Tennessee, shooting pool and telling stories.
We will be celebrating the life of Danny Lewis on March 12, 2022, in the non-smoking room of the Erwin Elks Lodge #1985, from 3 to 6pm. We will announce a family celebration in Mississippi at a later date.
If you would like to remember Danny with a monetary gift, please consider donating to the
Clinchfield Senior Center 220 Union St. Erwin, Tn 37650, The Erwin Elks Lodge #1985 401 Elks Club Rd Erwin, Tn 37650 or The Masonic Lodge #336 of Harrisville PO Box 155 Harrisville, Ms. 39082.
Condolences may be sent to the Lewis family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821.