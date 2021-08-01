JOHNSON CITY - Clinton L. Bowers, 94, of Johnson City, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital.
Clint was born on October 31, 1926 in Greeneville and was a son of the late Starling and Lula (Ottinger) Bowers.
Clint honored this great country in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, serving during World War II, and also 10 years in the Navy Reserves before retiring. He was a member of Midway Presbyterian Church, where he had many friends. Clint loved participating in church activities and ballroom dancing.
Clint is survived by his wife Sumiko Bowers of Johnson City; son, Ted Bowers of Johnson City; daughter, Janet Frazier and son-in-law, Jaye, of Johnson City; and a niece and nephew of Greene County.
The Service for Clint will be held at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 3, 2021 in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Pastor Ross Lindley officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The Graveside Committal Service will follow the Service and be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in Mountain Home National Cemetery (New Annex).
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Bowers family. (928-6111).