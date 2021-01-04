ELIZABETHTON - Clint Bowers, age 88, of Elizabethton, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Hillview Heath Center. He was the co- owner and operator of Bower’s Barber Shop and was a member of Sunset Free Will Baptist in Roan Mountain. He loved to fish.
Clint was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Bernie Smith Bowers; his first wife, Ruby Ward Bowers; his second wife, Charlotte Danner Bowers and several brothers and a sister.
Those left to cherish his memory include three sons, Charles Bowers of the home, Glenn Bowers (Cheryl) of Elizabethton, James Bowers (Tes Rivera) of Durham, NC; one grandson, Travis Bowers (Olivia) of Elizabethton; one great-grandson, Griffith Wayne Bowers of Elizabethton; one sister, Gay Pierce of Stoney Creek and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to honor the life of Clint Bowers will be conducted at 10:00 am Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Caldwell Springs Cemetery with Pastor Terry Richardson officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from the deacons of Sunset Free Will Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be special friends, Doug Godfrey of Elizabethton and Fred and Helen West of Sanford, NC. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 9:15 am on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Friends may visit the funeral home between 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm on Tuesday to pay their respects and sign the guest book.
Our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending calling hours and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Sunset Free Will Baptist Church, Building Fund, 6676 Highway 19E, Roan Mountain, TN, 37687.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Bowers family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.