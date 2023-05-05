Clifton Averette Johnson passed away on Saturday, March 18 of 2023 at the age of 90. He was a recent resident of Everlan in Johnson City, Tennessee and passed away in the comfort of his home with his wife, Carolyn Alice Johnson, by his side.

Clifton was born in the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama in 1932 to the late Homer and Nan Ray Johnson of Homewood, AL. He joined the Air Force during the Korean War and after attending flight training as a navigator, he became a member of a crew in the Strategic Air Command flying reconnaissance missions aboard B-47H medium range bombers and earned the prestigious Air Medal for Meritorious Achievement.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.