GREENEVILLE - Clifford W. Smelcer, 69, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from the United States Army after 23 ½ years, having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. He also retired from the United States Postal Service after 26 years. After retirement he enjoyed driving a bus for Greene Coach (Premier).
He was a member of Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, the Masonic Lodge for 20 years, and the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department for four years, where he held the rank of Lieutenant.
Survivors include his wife: Bonnie Elaine Smelcer; one daughter: Michelle Harris and Todd Badger; one son: Chad and Lori Smelcer; three step-daughters: Melissa and Shane Walton, Martha Willett and Chris Fleming, and Heather Willett; grandchildren: Christopher Harris, Chelsea Walton, Hannah Walton, Aaliyah Story, Katelin Willett, Rose Willett, and Braxton Willett; sister: Mary Louise and LC Bowlin; sister-in-law: Joyce Smelcer; best friend: Gary Kinsler.
He was preceded in death by his father: Joe Clifford Smelcer; mother: Mary Edith Smelcer; brother: David Ray Smelcer; and three infant sisters.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Steele and Chaplain Danny Ricker officiating.
A committal service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Shane Walton, Eric Walton, Jeremiah Taylor, Steve Huff, Mike Huff, and Tony Roe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunnyside Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Carmel Hill Road, Greeneville, TN 37745.