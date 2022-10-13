JONESBOROUGH - Clifford "Ray" Sells, 74, of Jonesborough, died Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his residence.
He was a native of Sullivan County who had lived in Jonesborough all his life. He was a son of the late John and Ada Sells.
He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
Prior to his retirement, Ray worked for 36 years with American Water Heater.
He was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by: his brothers, Fred Sells, Graham E. Sells, Johnny E. Sells, Ronnie Sells, and Virgil Lee Sells.
Survivors include: his wife of 49 years, Diana W. Sells; daughter, Bridget Sells; brother, Tullie Sells; sister, Delores Underwood; his special nieces and nephews; and his special pet, General Lee.
The family of Clifford "Ray" Sells will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Sunday, October 16, 2022, in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel. The funeral service will immediately follow at 8:00 pm with Pastor Jon Reed officiating. Pallbearers will be Darrell Sells, David Sells, Michael Sells, Ronnie Sells, Dakota Sells, and Daniel Miller.
Graveside services we be conducted 1:00 pm Monday, October 17th at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Cemetery). Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery at 12:45 pm Monday for those services.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Sells family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Sells family.
