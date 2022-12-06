GRAY - Clifford G. “Kip” Sanders, 92, Gray, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness.
Kip was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. He was a son of the late Abraham Jackson and Hattie Ella Hall Sanders.
Kip was a lifelong Livestock Farmer, working primarily with Beef Cattle. He was also well known to provide sausage to many local families until his illness began last week.
Kip was a longtime member of Gray United Methodist Church, and at the time of his death, was the oldest living Board Member of the Appalachian Fair, for which he was very proud.
Kip enjoyed playing Rook with his family and friends and visiting with his “breakfast buddies” each morning at Burger King in Gray.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Belle Martin Sanders in 2017, and eight siblings.
Kip is survived by his daughter, Diana Gail Storey and husband Rick, Jonesborough; his son, Mike Sanders and wife Debbie, Jonesborough; a brother, Joe Sanders, Gray; five grandchildren, Crystal Painter and husband Scott, Sunbury, OH, Wes Storey and wife Cheryl, Jonesborough, Travis Sanders, Church Hill, Brian Sanders (Becky), Gray, Dan Sanders and wife Malinda, Gray; special granddaughter-in-law, Kristi Sanders, Gray; eleven great-grandchildren, Hannah Painter, Holly Webster and husband Levi, Abby Painter, Allie Storey, Cliff Sanders, Kayla Maness and husband Landon, Gabe Sanders, Emma Sanders, Lacey Sanders, Paige Sanders and Will Sanders; three great-great grandchildren, Olin Webster, Emmery Webster and LC Maness; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The funeral service for Clifford will be conducted Thursday, December 10, 2022, at 2:30 P.M., at the graveside in Gray Cemetery, if the weather allows. If the weather is poor, the service will take place in the Sanctuary of Gray United Methodist Church. Rev. Aaron Atchley will officiate. Active pallbearers will be Wes Storey, Scott Painter, Travis Sanders, Brian Sanders, Dan Sanders, Cliff Sanders, Gabe Sanders, Will Sanders and Landon Manes. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Byers, Bob Clark, Don Hall, Glenn Hall, Sam Hall, Leland Hamilton, Robin Hodges, Harold Jamerson, Mike Kitzmiller, Paul Onks, Johnny Shadden and Greg Wright.
The family will receive friends Thursday prior to the service from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray, TN 37615.
In-Lieu-of flowers, memorials may be made in Clifford’s name to Gray United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 8068 Gray, TN 37615, or to the Gray Memorial Cemetery Association, 161 Stafford Rd. Gray, TN 37615.