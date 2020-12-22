ELIZABETHTON - Cleola Hayes Taylor, age 95 of Elizabethton passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the Ivy Hall Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.O. and Cassie Howard Hayes; husband, Fred Allen Taylor; and an infant daughter, Marsha Taylor; two brothers; and one sister.
Those left to cherish her memory include sons and daughters-in-law, Rondald and Marilyn Taylor of Elizabethton, Larry and Denise Taylor of Elizabethton, Terry and Jan Taylor of Piney Flats; daughter and son in law, Leatha and Larry Grindstaff of Elizabethton; 13 grandchildren, Marsha Taylor, April Howard, Todd Grindstaff, Trampus Grindstaff, Crystal Cozad, Tiffany Taylor Jenkins, Joey Garrison, Whitney Taylor, Joseph Taylor, Brent Taylor, Adam Taylor, Leslie Morgan and Laurie Wilson; 17 great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Cleola was a member of Hunter First Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught
Sunday school, and led bible studies in the church as well as the nursing home. She was the former owner and operator of The Alteration Shop for many years and she retired from Watson’s as a seamstress.
A private graveside service to honor the life of Cleola Hayes Taylor will be conducted at Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). There will be an open visitation for friends to sign the registry book from 8:30 am until 4:00 pm, on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton, TN. The family will not be present.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to Ivy Hall Nursing Home, Judy Taylor Deloach, Tiffany Taylor Jenkins, Kristi, Lisa, Amanda, Amber, the entire staff and Dr. Jonathan Bremer.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Ivy Hall Nursing Home activity fund, 301 South Watauga Avenue, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
