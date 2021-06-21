ELIZABETHTON - Cleo Street Lyons, 94, Elizabethton, passed away Monday June 21, 2021 in the Sycamore Shoals Hospital. She was born January 26, 1927 in Mitchell County, North Carolina to the late Chester & Etta Honeycutt Street. She had lived most of her life in Carter County. She was a homemaker. In earlier years she worked at the Bemberg Corporation. She attended the Upper Gap Creek Free Will Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Reece Lyons who passed away in 1986, by four brothers: Carlo, Marshall, Harlas and Roger Street and two sisters: Erlene Masters and AdaLee McKinney.
Survivors include two sons & daughters-in-law: Marvin & Karen Lyons, Bluff City and Keith & Ann Lyons, Elizabethton. A Grandson: Montie Lyons & wife Angie, A Granddaughter: Misty Cecil & husband Fonz. Two Great Grandchildren: Camdyn and Lincoln. Her Sister: Sue Cash. Several Nieces & Nephews. Her Sisters-in-law: Lois Street, Janice Street and Patsy Lyons, and Her Brother-In-Law: Joe McKinney.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the Lyons Cemetery with the Rev. Dale Blevins officiating. Burial will follow the service. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Wednesday will be: Montie Lyons, Milan Street, Larry Renfro, Mike Ketchum, Lance Williams, Todd Lyons and Fonz Cecil. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Tammy Odom for her support and special prayers. In lieu of flowers Memorial may be made to the Lyons Cemetery, 1259 Dry Creek Road, Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
