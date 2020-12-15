JOHNSON CITY - Clem Wilkes Jr., Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the age of 67.
Clem was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, and lived there for a majority of his life.
After earning a BS in history at East Tennessee State University, Clem began his career in the pharmaceutical sales industry until 1978. He transitioned to a successful career as an investment broker, where he served his clients for 34 years. Clem retired from Citizens Investment Services in 2019.
While Clem was successful in his career, his passion was as a servant leader. Clem was a member of the Mountain States Health Alliance Board of Directors and served in various leadership roles there, including a term as Chairperson. He also served as a member of the Ties for the Blind Foundation, Johnson City Parks & Recreation advisory board, ETSU’s Buccaneer Athletic Scholarship Association and the Johnson City Lion’s Club. He was also a lifelong member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, serving as lay Eucharistic minister, senior and junior warden of the vestry. He still found time to volunteer as a reader at South Side Elementary School.
He was recognized by the Mountain States Foundation as a Spirit Award recipient in 2012 for his dedication and passion to the community. He was also named to the Johnson City Parks & Recreation Wall of Fame, received the Milligan College Leader in Christian Service Award, was named by the Johnson City Lions Club as Lion of the Year and Lion of the Decade, and he was recognized with the Donald R. Jeanes Humanitarian Leadership Award.
Above all, Clem was a dedicated husband, father and Poppa who built long-lasting relationships with his family and close friends. He was humble and sincerely grateful for everyone in his life, and he always found ways to give to others – before even considering himself. Clem married his high school sweetheart, Tonya, and the two remained together for 46 years. In addition to Tonya, Clem is survived by their two children – daughter, Elizabeth Wilkes Rabb (Marc and Ella), and son, Clem “Bo” Wilkes III (Taylor, Hamilton and Palmer), brother Haynes Miller Wilkes and sister Dorothy Wilkes Bedor. Clem is preceded in death by his father, Clem Wilkes Sr.; mother, Dorothy “Dotty” Wilkes; and sister, Cabell Wilkes Lonon.
The family would like to thank his colleagues at Citizens Bank and Citizen Investment Services, as well as caregivers at the Hospice House of Bristol.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the family will hold a graveside service on Friday, December 18th 12, noon at Monte Vista Memorial Park. The Reverend Laura Bryant will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to East Tennessee State University and St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Condolences may be made to the Wilkes family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821