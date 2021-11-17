April 12, 1934 – November 16, 2021
ELIZABETHTON - Claudia Nell Ensor, 87, Elizabethton, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from Life Care Center of Elizabethton. A native of Carter County, she was the daughter of the late Blonnie Blanche Alford. Claudia was born and raised in the Carter community of Stoney Creek. She had retired as office manager for Dr. Douglas Cole, and she dearly loved the practice’s patients, her co-workers, and Dr. Cole and his family. Claudia was one of the few remaining charter members of Unaka Baptist Church, where she was a faithful choir member. She loved to sing, and especially enjoyed attending “singing school” every year, along with her good friend Ann Hardin.
Claudia was a graduate of Unaka High School, where she was a member of the girls’ basketball team.
She was an excellent cook and home decorator and always made the holidays very special for her family.
Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were Claudia’s world. Whether it was driving them to ballgames, school events, or church activities, there was nothing she relished more. Loved ones often joked that Claudia didn’t like to sleep for fear she’d miss out on something “the kids” were doing. She admitted she was the reason a few of them were spoiled.
Claudia lost the love of her life, Ralph Ensor, on March 16, 1983, in a tragic accident. They had married on July 8, 1952, and Claudia always counted those 30 years and 8 months as the best part of her life. Claudia was also preceded in death by her cousin, Geraldine Grindstaff, who she counted as a sister.
Survivors are her three children: Jeff Ensor (wife, Nancy); Jennifer Grindstaff (husband, Gary); and Alan Ensor (wife, Pam). Five grandchildren: J.R. Ensor (wife, Julia); Justin Grindstaff (wife, Rebekah); Madison Bowman (husband, Joe); Andrea Lee (wife, Suzanne); and Adam Ensor. Ten great-grandchildren: Cale Ensor, Olivia Whittaker, Mathias Ensor, Taylor Grindstaff, Jared Grindstaff, Patrick Sexton, Charlie Bowman, Micah Lee, Coraline Lee, and Axton Ensor.
The family would like to express a very special and sincere “thank you” to all the staff of Life Care Center of Elizabethton for the loving care, hugs, and attention she received. You truly spoiled her! Thank you, Unaka Baptist Church family, for remembering Claudia in prayer and with visits and gifts. For the other friends of Claudia’s and the family who took the time to visit; you will never know how much your visits meant to her, and to us. A very sincere thanks to you.
Per Claudia’s wishes a number of years ago, there will be no formal funeral service or visitation. A graveside service will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. in the Ensor Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it was Claudia’s preference that a donation be made to Unaka Baptist Church, Shriner’s Children’s Hospital, or the charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at the following website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Friday.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Ensor family