JOHNSON CITY - Claudia Elaine Anderson, 69, Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with breast cancer, at her residence.
Claudia was born in Wytheville, Virginia to the late Claude and Carmalee Daniels Garland.
Claudia worked most of her life in childcare, most recently at the Nursery at Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, where she also attended. She was a member of Taylors Memorial Methodist Church. Claudia was also a pet sitter, as she loved animals, especially her cats and dog. She always had a positive attitude and very outgoing. Claudia enjoyed going for walks around her home in the woods and fields with her animals. She loved gardening and planting flowers. Claudia was a loving wife and mother and will truly be missed.
In addition to her parents Claudia was preceded in death by her sister Peggy Slaven.
Survivors include her loving husband of 47 years, Steven “Steve” Lewis Anderson; son, Eric Anderson; daughter, Amber Wright and husband Grant; nieces, Lisa Gorhum and husband Wayne and Cherrie Stone and husband Roy Lee; four furry friends, Tom Tom, Milo, Boo, and Baby.
The celebration of Claudia’s life will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. at Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 1882 Old Boones Creek Rd. Johnson City, TN 37615 with Pastor Joel Cook officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. at the church. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of Marvin’s Chapel United Methodist Church.
