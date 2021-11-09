Claudette Howerton, born July 4, 1937, in Sullivan County, was the first child of Claude A. Parris and Mildred Dykes Parris. Claudette grew up in Kingsport, TN, graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1955 and became a Registered Nurse after completing her coursework at Fort Sanders School of Nursing; she later taught LPN classes in Middle Tennessee. She later married the love of her life, Ken Howerton, and they celebrated their 63rd Anniversary on August 23.
Claudette and Ken traveled extensively over the years, including Europe, the United Kingdom, the Orient, Mexico and the Virgin Islands. She adored her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything, especially to celebrate holidays and birthdays. She cherished her friends and loved her animals.
Claudette was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton before the pandemic and her declining health caused her to stay home. She was also President of the Elizabethton Women’s Civic Club, a member of the Betsy Squares Dance Club, the Elizabethton Dance Club, and was an avid supporter of any student organization at Hunter Elementary. She was also one of the founding members of the Stoney Creek Youth Club.
Claudette was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jeffery S. Parris, and is survived by her loving husband, Ken Howerton, children Gina Fritts of Boones Creek, TN and Brady Howerton (Cena) of Rutledge, TN, her brother Jerry Parris (Laurie) of Ocala, FL, and grandchildren Josh Fair (Tamara) of Auburn, GA, Cody Fair (Jennifer) of Elizabethton, Seth Howerton (Ryota) of Tokyo, Japan, Kara Howerton of Elizabethton, four great grandchildren, Aiden, Chase, Avery and Reid, a special relative, Scott Fulkerson of South Carolina, Donna Mullins of Florida and several nieces and nephews. Her dear friends Sandy, Bea, Judy, Carol, Gladys, Vickie, Elli and Lori will miss her greatly.
The family would like to express a special thank you to her caregiver, Gladys Gilespie for her care.
A service to honor Claudette’s life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home Elizabethton with Reverend Raymond Amos, Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Friday.
The committal and entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Josh Fair, Cody Fair, Scott Fulkerson, Jason Kopp, Regan Kopp and Brady Howerton.
The family would like to kindly ask all attendees to wear facial masks and follow Covid 19 protocols.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Carter County Animal Shelter, 135 Sycamore Shoals Drive, Elizabethton, TN 37643 in honor of Claudette.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com, Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton is honored to serve the Howerton family. Office 423-542-2232, service information line, 423-543-4917.