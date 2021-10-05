Claude Edward “Eddie” Frye, age 65 of Piney Flats, Tennessee, passed away peacefully, on Monday, October 4, 2021 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. He the son of the late Claude Allen and Dorothy Imogene Greer Frye, born to them on March 9, 1956 in Washington County, Tennessee. Eddie enjoyed life, but mostly enjoyed restoring old cars, camping, and spending time with his family.
Along with his parents, Eddie is preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Davis and a sister, Linda Freeman.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Ada Wolfe Frye; his daughter, Tammy Frye of Telford; his grandchildren, Stephanie (Bobby) Porch of Jonesborough and Arron Davis of Telford; his sisters, Ruby Kilbey, Rachel Frye, Margaret Tester as well as several nieces, nephews and dear friends left behind to cherish his memory.
Funeral services for Eddie Frye, will be conducted on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 12:00 noon in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services with Pastor Donnie Humphrey officiating.
The Frye Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday morning after 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service at 12:00 noon.
A graveside and committal service will follow services on Thursday in the Tri-Cities Memory Gardens at 1:15 P.M. with Jonathan Wolfe, Dustin Wolfe, Steve Wyatt, Allen Wolfe, Zake Sauls, Bobby Porch, Fred Wolfe and Marvin “Jake” Wolfe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Cody Crow and Caleb Crow.
The family would like to offer their deepest gratitude to Missy Carr.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Frye Family.