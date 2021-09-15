JOHNSON CITY - Claude Allen Burrell, 67, of Johnson City, died Saturday, September 4, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Johnson City, son of the late George and Mary Sue Wilson Burrell.
Claude was a retired mill wright, he worked for American Mechanical until he retired in 2019.
He was a deacon in the Upper Room Family Worship Center but had attended recently at the True Gospel Free Will Baptist Church.
Claude was a man of few words, but his actions spoke greatly in his willingness to help family and friends.
In addition to his parents, a daughter Suzette and five of his brothers and sisters preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory: his wife Gloria Ellen Chance Burrell of the home; daughters, Christina Bruner and Jessica Nelson; sons, Robert Burrell and Dallas Scism; a sister, Gladys Dillard; eleven grandchildren, David Lee Bruner, Michael Burrell, Ashton Druliner, Makayla Travis, Nova Burrell, Alyceteen Burrell, Robbie Burrell, Damon Scism, Siris Scism, Sabra Scism and Dylan Adkins; 2 great grandchildren, Liam Mullins and Aiden Jones; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Dogwood Chapel of the Morris – Baker Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A funeral service will follow under the direction of his nephew, Pastor David Ray Burrell.
A committal service will be conducted on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 12:00 pm in the Richardson Family Cemetery in Roan Mountain. Family and friends are asked to assemble there by 11:50 am.
Memories and condolences may be shared via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services of 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Burrell family. (423) 282-1521