Claud Jones, 88, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born February 24, 1935, in Roan Mountain to the late Clarence & Agnes Banner Jones. Claud retired from the Water Department, City of Elizabethton as a Machine Operator. He was an avid hunter, loved to cook and work with wood. He was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special sister-in-law who was like his daughter, Gladys Sluder Burrough, three sisters: Bernice Whitehead, Ruth Lowe Taylor, Virginia Roberts and two brothers: Infant Max Jones and Charlie Jones. Claud was a generous and kindhearted person who loved his family.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Dare Sluder Jones. A special brother-in-law: Carl Lynn Burrough, his sisters-in-law: Louise (Jack) Cable, Alice (Dallas) Barker and Nancy Sluder, His brothers-in-law: Richard Harold (Dorothy) Sluder and Robert Wayne (Donna) Sluder. Many special nieces and nephews.

