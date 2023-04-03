Claud Jones, 88, Elizabethton, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born February 24, 1935, in Roan Mountain to the late Clarence & Agnes Banner Jones. Claud retired from the Water Department, City of Elizabethton as a Machine Operator. He was an avid hunter, loved to cook and work with wood. He was a member of Biltmore Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a special sister-in-law who was like his daughter, Gladys Sluder Burrough, three sisters: Bernice Whitehead, Ruth Lowe Taylor, Virginia Roberts and two brothers: Infant Max Jones and Charlie Jones. Claud was a generous and kindhearted person who loved his family.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years: Dare Sluder Jones. A special brother-in-law: Carl Lynn Burrough, his sisters-in-law: Louise (Jack) Cable, Alice (Dallas) Barker and Nancy Sluder, His brothers-in-law: Richard Harold (Dorothy) Sluder and Robert Wayne (Donna) Sluder. Many special nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 in the Emmert Cemetery with Pastor Jason Hartley officiating. The eulogy will be given by Don Shephard. Music will be provided by Michelle Sluder. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday will be: Kenny Jones, Terry Barker, Brad Barker, Kenny Hardin, Nathan Norris, Jackie Blackwell, Robert Wayne Sluder and Jim Hartley. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Carl Lynn Burrough, Roger Norris, Carmon Whitehead, and Jack Arnett. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite faith-based organization. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Jones family.