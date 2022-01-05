JOHNSON CITY - Clarissa Nicole Baird passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 31, 2021.
Clarissa was born on November 5, 1999 in Johnson City, where she resided all of her 22 years. Clarissa was a creative artist who loved nature. She cherished some deep friendships that she had and they described her as funny, super intelligent, and just an amazing friend who made light out of the dark.
In her short life, Clarissa accomplished so many things that made us proud. She volunteered at Camp Grace, a YMCA camp for children with Autism and Pervasive Developmental Disorders. He sister attended this camp.
Clarissa was an avid sports enthusiast. She played basketball, soccer, and swam on the YMCA and school swim team.
Clarissa enjoyed fishing, drawing, playing with her dog, Ella, and being outside.
Clarissa is survived by her father, Ronald, and younger sister, Myra.
Her family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home in Johnson City, TN on Friday, January 7 from 6-8 pm. There will be a graveside prayer at her interment at Fairview Cemetery, Jonesborough, TN on Saturday, January 8 at 11 am for all who wish to attend.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.wadugger.com or www.appfh.net.
