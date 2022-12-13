JOHNSON CITY - Clarice Shelton Harris, age 72, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at her home. A native of Flag Pond, Clarice is a daughter of the late Ervin Neal and Theora Cordelia (Ramsey) Shelton. She was formerly an Accountant for the K-25 plant in Oak Ridge. She enjoyed exercise, attending meetings at the club house, hiking and spending time with her family. She especially had a soft spot for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Clarice is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Donald Harris; and her siblings: Willard Shelton, Loretta Turner, Rolland Shelton, Gerald Shelton, Flora Shelton, Myrtle Wilder and Bernice Silvers.
Clarice Shelton Harris has left behind to cherish her memory: daughter, Tish Osborne; special niece, Shanna Peterson; siblings: Raymond Shelton and wife Helen, Warner Shelton and wife Verna, Buster Shelton and wife Gaye, Lois Graybeal, Jerry Shelton, Ora Shelton and Glenda Huff and husband David; grandchildren: Dani Osborne and Ayden Osborne; and several nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Clarice Shelton Harris in a celebration of her life to be held at 7:00 pm on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Buster Shelton and Reverend Raymond Shelton will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to her family will begin at 5:00 pm on Saturday, December 17, 2022 and will continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Clarice’s name to Change Is Possible (ChIPs) Domestic Violence Shelter, PO Box 78, Erwin, TN 37650.