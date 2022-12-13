JOHNSON CITY - Clarice Shelton Harris, age 72, of Johnson City, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at her home. A native of Flag Pond, Clarice is a daughter of the late Ervin Neal and Theora Cordelia (Ramsey) Shelton. She was formerly an Accountant for the K-25 plant in Oak Ridge. She enjoyed exercise, attending meetings at the club house, hiking and spending time with her family. She especially had a soft spot for her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Clarice is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Donald Harris; and her siblings: Willard Shelton, Loretta Turner, Rolland Shelton, Gerald Shelton, Flora Shelton, Myrtle Wilder and Bernice Silvers.

Clarice Shelton Harris has left behind to cherish her memory: daughter, Tish Osborne; special niece, Shanna Peterson; siblings: Raymond Shelton and wife Helen, Warner Shelton and wife Verna, Buster Shelton and wife Gaye, Lois Graybeal, Jerry Shelton, Ora Shelton and Glenda Huff and husband David; grandchildren: Dani Osborne and Ayden Osborne; and several nieces and nephews.

