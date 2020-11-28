JOHNSON CITY - Clarence Raymond Story, age 95, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center surrounded by his sons. He was born in Garandrin, Iowa, a son of the late Everett Joseph Story and Mabel Jenkins Story. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rovena Wagner; one granddaughter, Michele Story Garst; one sister, Wilma Darlene Baker; and several brother and sisters-in-laws.
Clarence was a Veteran of the United States Army having served in World War II. During his time of service he received the following decorations and citations; Bronze Star Medal, Good Conduct Medal, European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupational Medal with Germany clasp, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award, Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII, Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar, and the American Theater Ribbon. He was a founding member of University Parkway Baptist Church having served as a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He worked for Kyker Furniture Company and Fritts Flooring followed by years of self-employment. Clarence was an avid bowler having bowled into his 80s. He won an Individual City Championship in bowling and medals from Senior Olympics in bowling.
He is survived by three sons, Larry Story and wife Jane, Lynn Story and wife Betty, and Jerry Story and wife Nancy; five grandchildren, Kim Dagnan and husband Ben, Brett Story and wife Kelly, Jared Story, Jason Story, and Audrey Story; six great grandchildren, Hunter Crandall, Chase Dagnan, Dillon Perkinson, Wyatt Walker Story, Matthew Garst, Esaias Story, and Keziah Story; two great-great grandchildren, Brynna Crandall and Kensleigh Huff; one brother, Carroll Story and wife Marlene; a sister and brother-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 10:00AM in the Garden of Peace at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Pastor Mike Oaks officiating. Military honors will be rendered by the Boone Dam VFW Post #4933 and members of the Army National Guard. Due to COVID-19 for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to University Parkway Baptist Church, 219 University Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604 or to Gideon’s International , PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.
The family would like to express their thanks to his Caregivers, Linda who served as Home Care, the staff at James H. Quillen VAMC, and the staff of Avalon Hospice.
