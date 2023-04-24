JOHNSON CITY - Clarence L. “Nick” Fox, 93, of Johnson City, flew to Jesus on Saturday, April 22, 2023 (Earth Day) in Johnson City, TN. He was born in Johnson City, TN to the late Lloyd and Gertrude Fox. Clarence served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was with the 194th Engineer Combat Battalion, 9th Corps. Clarence was an avid musician and drummer, having played with the Jack Williams Band here in Johnson City and also performing sets with Doc Watson and Johnny Cash. In his spare time, Clarence loved being outdoors, being a nature and animal enthusiast, telling stories, and working with wood. He was considered a master craftsman. In recent years, Clarence raised and trained Homing Pigeons, and had just finished building a larger loft for them. He enjoyed studying American History, Native American culture and history and had an extensive knowledge of Johnson City history. Clarence retired from the Federal Housing Authority.
Including his parents, Clarence is preceded in death by his wife, Violet M. Fox; his brothers: Bob Fox, Ben Fox, and Sherman Fox; and his sisters: Thelma Price, Irene Kissinger, and Varden Roller.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Twana Fox; nephews: Greg Fox and Steve Fox; nieces: Melissa Peters, Jean Thompson, and Janice Bennett.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Monte Vista Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00pm at Monte Vista Memorial Park in the Garden of the Cross officiated by Pastor Aaron Wymer. Military Honors bestowed by Disabled American Vets Chapter 39, Bristol, TN and Virginia Army National Guard.