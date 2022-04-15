JOHNSON CITY - Clarence Edward “Speedy” Taylor, Jr., 67, Johnson City passed away Monday, April 4, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born June 7, 1954 in Johnson City to the late Clarence Edward & Flora Elizabeth Williams Taylor. He was retired as a dish washer. He loved fishing and camping. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Patricia Nan Painter.
Survivors include his wife: Barbara Clemons Taylor. A Daughter: Jennifer Hicks. His Step Children: Vickie Frye and husband the late Clarence Frye, Jerry Rost and Mavis Costello and Husband Jack. Two Granddaughters, Three Grandsons, Three Step Granddaughters, Six Step-Grandsons and One Step-Great Granddaughter. His good friends: Lora Hicks and Fred Nunley.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Jeremy Burleson officiating. Music will be provided by Tina Clemons. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of the 2600 Wing Johnson City Medical Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
