JOHNSON CITY - Clarence Britt, 90 of Johnson City passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his residence. He was a native of Carter County and was a son of the late Frank and Dutsey Street Britt. Mr. Britt retired from Accurate Machine Shop after many years of service. He had attended Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church and Rich Acres Freewill Baptist Church. Mr. Britt loved to work with Model Cars and enjoyed buying, trading and selling automobiles. He also loved playing checkers with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Luther and Hewlett Britt and a sister, Georgia Carter.
Survivors include his loving wife, Margaret Britt; a daughter, Debbie Milsap and husband, Martin of Mt .Airy, NC; two sons, Gary Smalling and wife, Cindy of Johnson City and Ronnie Britt and wife, Elisa of Johnson City; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Mr. Britt will conducted at 1:30 PM Friday, January 22, 2021 in the Garland Cemetery, Garland Cemetery Road, Elizabethton, TN with Mr. Louie Blevins officiating. The family will receive friends at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City Friday from 12:00 until 12:30 PM then proceed to the cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. We are following CDC Guidelines and requesting everyone attending wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Britt family. 423-928-2245