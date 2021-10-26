BLUFF CITY - Clara Perry Scalf, age 99, of Bluff City, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family. Clara was born in Sullivan County to the late Jack and Molly Carr Perry. In addition to her parents, Clara was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Anderson Scalf; her newborn twin children, Ed and Edna Scalf; all eight of her siblings, Bonnie Scalf, Velva Glover, Georgia Elliott, Mitchell Perry, Raymond Perry, Troy Perry, Sam Perry and Ed Perry.
Clara retired from Unisys in Bristol and had also worked at The Shell Plant during World War II. She was the oldest member at Bunker Hill Christian Church, and she loved going to church and her church family. Clara enjoyed reading, quilting and sewing, flowers and gardening and watching the Atlanta Braves.
Clara loved to laugh. Those in her presence were in awe of her knowledge and creativity. She had a servants heart and faithfully covered her community with handmade gifts, quilts and baked goods.
Those left to cherish her memory include four daughters, Glendora Maines, Loretta (Charles) Kaylor, Charlene Miller and Vanessa (Frank) Smith; seven grandchildren, Johnny Maines, Rico (Kim) Maines, Tracy (Richie) King, Shannon (Julie) Glover, Jason (Betty) Miller, Ginger (Mike) Stiles and Julie (Joe) Fleenor; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Mary Perry; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Clara Perry Scalf will be conducted at 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in the Jones Cemetery (Big Arm Road, Bluff City) with Mr. Grant Foster and Mr. Mike Pope officiating. Active pallbearers will be Clara’s grandchildren. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Bunker Hill Christian Church at 11:00 AM.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Avalon Hospice for their loving care.
Those wishing to make memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Bunker Hill Christian Church, 490 Bunker Hill Road, Bluff City, Tennessee 37618 or at www.bunkerhillchristian.com in memory of Clara.
