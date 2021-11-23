ELIZABETHTON - Clara Marie Deloach, 89, Elizabethton, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2021. She born October 2, 1932 in Heaton, North Carolina. Clara was preceded in death by her father Henry Walter Holden and mother Clara Mable Johnson Tyree. She was also preceded in death by her husband William Howard Deloach, Sr. and sons William Howard Deloach, Jr. and Henry Walter Deloach, Sisters: Phyllis Holden and Annabelle Miller, Brothers: Ernest Holden, Bill Clyde Holden and Paul Henry Holden, Sister and brother In-Law Frances and Roy Burrow. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and Emma Williams Sunday School Class for more than 60 years.
Survivors: Daughters Joann Odom and Husband Roger; Teresa Hambrick and husband R.L. Grandchildren: Dale Odom, Remetha Loving, Rebecca Simmons, Chris Hambrick, Keith Hambrick, Bonnie Peters, Kelly Chapman and Eddie Deloach. 18 Great grandchildren; 9 Great-great grandchildren. Brother: Charles (Iva Lee) Holden, sister Peggy Laws, Sisters in-law Jackie Holden and Maxine Holden. Many loving nieces and nephews, and cousins who are like sisters to her.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Pastor Nathan Jennings, Officiating. Pallbearers will be the grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Family would like to express a special “Thank you” to the Staff of Signature Health Care, Elizabethton. Family and friends may register their presence at the funeral home on Friday, November 26, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. Family and Friends will meet at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Deloach Family.