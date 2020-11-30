JOHNSON CITY - Clara Louise Humphries Byrd, 91, Johnson City, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Life Care Center of Gray.
Clara was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Ambrose Minton “A.M.” and Evelyn Tipton Coffey. Those that loved her and knew her well called her “Boots”. Clara worked in the shoe department at Nettie Lee for over 30 years. She was a former longtime member of Telford United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Heritage Baptist Church. Clara was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. She loved cats and had many through the years.
In addition to her parents Clara is preceded in death by her first husband, Claude Parker Humphries and second husband, Earl Byrd, Jr., brother, Lawrence Coffey, sister, Margaret Ellis Smith and son-in-law, Norman Scott.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Claudia Scott; sons, Randy Humphries and wife Cathy, Steve Humphries and wife Kat; 8 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The graveside funeral service for Clara will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in Telford United Methodist Church Cemetery, 1775 Old State Route 34, Telford, TN 37690, with Pastor Michael Gray, officiating. Those who plan to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 p.m.
Those who wish to pay their respects to Clara may drop in for an informal viewing from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Appalachian Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
The family would like to thank Life Care Center of Gray and Clara’s caregiver of 3 years, Patricia Love, for taking such wonderful care of her during this time.
In-lieu-of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601. (928-6111)