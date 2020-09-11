Clara Lee Brummitt Greene
ELIZABETHTON - Clara Lee Brummitt Greene, 88, Elizabethton went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. She was born August 30, 1932 in Elizabethton to the late Floyd Brummitt, Sr. and Myrtle Lyons Brummitt. She was a homemaker. Mom loved cooking meals for her family, she enjoyed gardening and canning food. She loved feeding and watching the birds. She loved her dogs and having birthday parties for them. She enjoyed phone conversations with her friends, most of all her greatest passion was going to church and serving her Lord and Savior Mrs. Greene was a life long member of Green Mountain Free Will Baptist Church. She loved her church family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband: Linville Greene who passed away April 20, 1993, by her brothers: Floyd Brummitt, Jr. and James Brummitt, her sisters: Josephine Brummitt, Thelma Miller, Hazel Head and Jeanette Rose.
Survivors include her daughters: Janice (Jamie) Clark, Elizabethton and Shirlene Miller Odom, Johnson City. Granddaughters: Jessica (James) Huff, Knoxville and Jamie Lee Clark of the home. Two Great Granddaughters: Jacinda Huff and Jaliyn Huff of Knoxville. A Brother, Hubert Brummitt and Sisters: Wanda Lyons and Marie (Ronnie) Davis A special buddy: Wyatt Phipps and her beloved great grand dogs Frick and Frank. Several Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Rev. Danny Osborne and Rev. Dexter Brummitt officiating. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be: Wyatt Phipps, Jamie Clark, James Huff, Ricky Miller, Sonny Miller and Mark Clark. Music will be provided by Friendship Free Will Baptist Church Quartet and Carl Gasser. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the Staff of Amedisys Hospice, Wilma, Carl & Debbie and Megan Long of Blue Ridge Family Medicine. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are mandating that all citizens wear masks or facial coverings in public and social distancing recommendations must be observed.
