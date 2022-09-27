Clara Kathryn “Kat” Sawyer, age 85, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at her home. A native of Johnson City, Kat is a daughter of the late Joseph Marion and Lillian Beatrice (Freeman) LaFollette. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed sewing, knitting and crafts. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Kat is preceded in death by her husband, Odell Eugene Sawyer; her brother, Jim LaFollette; and her sisters, Louise Hughes and Edna Fair.
Clara Kathryn “Kat” Sawyer has left behind to cherish her memory: daughters: Kathy Bryant and husband Elmer, of Erwin, Jill Baucom and husband Doug, of Erwin, and Ronda “Moe” Sawyer, of Johnson City; grandchildren: Josh Peake of Erwin, Vanessa Kenney and husband Johnathan, of Erwin, and Rachel Baucom, of Erwin; great-grandchildren: Emilia Grace Peake, Clara Adalynn Garland, John Sawyer Kenney and Audrey Claire Kenney, all of Erwin; sister, JoAnn Stokes, of Limestone, TN; sisters-in law: Betty Bradford and husband Carlos, of Elizabethton, Hildred Sawyer of Sherrills Ford, NC, and Eloise LaFollette, of Erwin; several loving nieces and nephews.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Clara Kathryn “Kat” Sawyer in funeral service to be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Reverend Robert English will officiate. Musical selections will be provided by Wayne Sawyer and Tim Higgins. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 11:00 and continue until service time at Valley Funeral Home. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022 in Evergreen Cemetery. Those attending the graveside service should meet at Valley Funeral Home by 12:00 pm on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.