With profound sadness, the family of Clara Grace Carder Hodge announces her passing on May 2, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center.
In her 95 years of life, Clara was a homemaker, raising three gregarious boys, serving as chauffeur to school and countless sporting events. Clara was an excellent cook whose prized homemade dressing, bread and “green salad” were perennial hits at Thanksgiving.
She was a lifetime member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, a member of United Methodist Women and the Women’s Society of World Service. Clara was a member and soloist of distinction in the church choir for over five decades. She also directed the youth choir. She was a member and treasurer of the Christian Soldiers Sunday School class for many years.
Clara assisted her husband, Marion, in Hodge Development Corporation and Hodge Alignment Company. She was a charter member of the Johnson City Area Homebuilders Women’s auxiliary, serving as president and in other offices.
Clara was a Tupperware dealer for many years and was an avid bowler.
Clara was born on June 16, 1926, to William E. and Esther Whitaker Carder. She attended Science Hill High School in Johnson City. She eloped and married the love of her life, Marion Cecil Hodge, in November of 1942, who preceded her in death on March 11, 2004. Clara was also preceded in death by her siblings, John Carder, Carrie Hamilton, Ida Mae Archer, Louise Humphreys, and Elizabeth “Betty” Linville. Surviving are her sons, Marion C. Hodge, Jr. (Betsy), William L. Hodge (Georgia), and Randel S. Hodge (Susan). Also surviving are six grandchildren: Elecia Lonon (Scott), William L. Hodge, Jr. (Karen), Lara Hodge, Leah Hodge, Nicholas A. Hodge (Jinyoung), and Erin D. Poggi; and seven great-grandchildren: Sarah E. Lonon, Benjamin Hodge, Andrew Hammonds, Ian Hodge, Rayna Hodge, Alex Hodge, and William Poggi IV. Clara is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 12:30PM until 1:45PM at Monte Vista Funeral Home. Committal Service and Interment will follow at 2:00PM in the Garden of Peace at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Rev. Paul B. Longmire and Rev. Lon Tobin officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at NHC of Johnson City and to the staff at the Johnson City Medical Center for all their love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Clara’s honor to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E. Chilhowie Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Hodge family
